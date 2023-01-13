Home States Karnataka

Congress to release manifesto for women on January 16

Speaking to the media, Druvanarayan  said that the Congress has given reservation for women and held special programmes for them all these years.

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah sweep the road, ahead of the launch of the Prajadhwani Bus Yatra, in Belagavi. (Photo | Express)

MYSURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is all set to release a separate manifesto for women of the state at a mahila Congress convention which the party is planning to hold in Bengaluru on January 16. KPCC working president R Druvanarayan said the convention is expected to attract thousands of women from across the state. The manifesto will include the plans of the party for empowerment of women in the state.

Speaking to the media, Druvanarayan  said that the Congress has given reservation for women and held special programmes for them all these years. Recalling that the party released a manifesto in the previous election too. He said that when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, he had visited Chamarajanagar on 12 occasions, whereas Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the town only twice and did not hold any review meeting with the officers nor announced any programme.

Druvnarayan also said that more than 40,000 people are expected to attend the Congress Prajadhwani Yatra in Chamarajanagar where the party will highlight the failures of the BJP government .

Asked about the BJP attacking Congress on its bus yatra, he said the saffron party had no moral right to speak about the Congress and challenged the ruling party to come out with details of assurances made in their manifesto that have been implemented.

WOMEN CONGRESS LEADERS SEEK TICKETS
Women Congress leaders have decided to appeal to the party leadership to give them the opportunity to contest the Assembly polls. Former minister Umashree said 109 women leaders have applied for tickets, and will appeal to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to give tickets to more women candidates. The party had given tickets to more women leaders in the UP polls. Priyanka will be in Bengaluru on Monday to address the ‘Na Nayaki’ rally.

