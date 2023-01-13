'Santro' Ravi’s anticipatory bail hearing deferred to Jan 17

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as calls for the immediate arrest of ‘Santro’ Ravi is gaining traction from all corners, Mysuru’s principal district and sessions court has deferred the hearing of his anticipatory bail request to

January 17.

Manjunath K S alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, who is facing a rape case and is alleged to be the kingpin of a trafficking racket, besides allegedly having links to BJP ministers and leaders, had applied for anticipatory bail through his lawyer. As it was expected that he would turn up in court, when he did not, the hearing was deferred to January 17. On Thursday, additional police force was deployed at the court premises and on Krishnaraja Boulevard Road, expecting that Ravi would surrender before the court.

Meanwhile, sources said the police have taken his driver into custody near Ramanagara. A special team nabbed the driver, who was also absconding since the day Ravi went missing. He was traced to a resort in Ramanagara, and was detained for questioning.

