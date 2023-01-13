Security breach at PM Modi roadshow in Hubballi

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was reported from Hubballi when a young boy jumped over the barricades and came close to the vehicle in which the PM was travelling. The boy presented a garland to the PM which the latter accepted.

The security guards along the barricades and the members of the PM’s Special Protection Force (SPG) swiftly moved the boy away from the convoy. The videos from the spot showed that the boy who was holding the garland was lowered below the barricades by his father. The police have detained the minor boy and his parents.

PM Modi landed in Hubballi on Thursday afternoon to attend the inaugural function of the 26th National Youth Festival. Modi stood on the footrest of his vehicle to greet the crowd that had gathered along the way from Hubballi airport to the programme venue at Railway Grounds. The security breach happened when his convoy was passing through Gokul Road.

An eyewitness said that soon after the incident, an SPG official stayed back from the convoy at the spot where the breach happened even as the local police detained the boy and his parents. The trio was taken to the Gokul Road police station for questioning. The family resides near Gokul Road. The boy’s father reportedly told the police that they are big fans of PM Modi and hence to fulfil the wish of his son he sent him with a garland to greet Modi.

A senior official from the Hubballi police clarified that strict instructions were given to the crowd before the passing of the PM’s convoy. The members of the public were strictly told that no one should jump the barricade or throw any garlands.

“Some members of an organisation had brought flower petals which were allowed after a thorough check. But throwing of garlands was strictly discouraged which the police repeatedly kept telling the crowd. Despite this, a boy was allowed into the red zone by his parents,” said a police official.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Raman Gupta has said that an explanation from the boy’s parents has been taken in writing and a departmental inquiry will be ordered to check the lapses in the security. “We have questioned the parents and so far no case has been booked against them or the boy. An inquiry will be conducted against those on duty where the incident was reported on Thursday,” the official said.

ADOPT FUTURITIC SKILLS: MODI TO YOUTH

Hubballi: Calling upon the youth of the country to adopt futuristic skills and get adapted to fast-paced changes happening in emerging technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised them to extend their individual success to team success. After inaugurating a five-day National Youth Festival being organised in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities on Thursday, Modi appealed to the youth to equip themselves with futurisic skills. “The world is looking towards India with great optimism because of yuva shakti. Global voices say that the 21st century is the the century of India and its youth,” he said.

