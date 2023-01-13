Home States Karnataka

Self-employment scheme for youth on cards: Bommai

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the role of youths was important for the nation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launches the Nekar Sanman scheme at his home office Krishna, in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a scheme in the name of Swami Vivekananda is being launched in the state to provide self-employment to five lakh youths. Speaking at the inauguration of the five-day National Youth Festival, being held in Hubballi-Dharwad, Bommai said the scheme is aimed at enabling youths to become self-employed and is aptly named after Swami Vivekananda, who has been a source of inspiration for the youth.

The chief minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has considered the country’s huge population as a demographic dividend and he plans to use the force to build the nation. “PM Modi has created a sensation among the youth through programmess like Khelo India,” he added.

Bommai said that Karnataka was the first state in the country to implement the New Education Policy. For the next Olympics, the state has adopted 75 athletes, who are being trained to win medals for the county. The week-long youth festival must inspire the youth of Karnataka, he added.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the role of youths was important for the nation.The youth should be proud of the past and focus on the future. Because of the special emphasis laid by PM Modi, programmes like Fit India, Khelo India, Jeeto India and others have helped showcase youngsters’ talent, especially in the realm of sports, he added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Nisit Pramanik, state ministers Narayana Gowda, C C Patil and Shanka Patil Munenakoppa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and others were present.

