Under fire, MoD shortlists Karnataka tableau for Republic Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under fire from various quarters for rejecting Karnataka’s tableau for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26, the Union government on Thursday decided to shortlist the tableau.

In a letter to the chief secretary of the state, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued guidelines asking the state to adhere to the deadlines that the tableau should be fabricated by January 19 and be ready for a dress rehearsal of the parade scheduled to be held on January 23.

Given the urgency, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) designated C R Naveen as the nodal officer to coordinate with the MoD. He has already flown to the national capital along with the workforce, according to sources.

Not considering the state for 2023 R-Day parade triggered a row with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah attacking the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state for failing to safeguard the interest of the state. Some pro-Kannada organisations also came down heavily on the government.

But Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had clarified that the state’s proposal was not rejected and had promised to convince the Centre to shortlist the tableau.

The tableau will be fabricated on the theme ‘Nari Shakti’, showcasing the achievements of three women Padma Shri awardees from the state -- Salumarada Thimmakka, Tulasi Gowda Halakki and the late Sulagitti Narasamma which was cleared in the second round of the selection committee’s meeting.

