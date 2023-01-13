Home States Karnataka

Under fire, MoD shortlists Karnataka tableau for Republic Day

Some pro-Kannada organisations also came down heavily on the government.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army commandos practise march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under fire from various quarters for rejecting Karnataka’s tableau for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26, the Union government on Thursday decided to shortlist the tableau.

In a letter to the chief secretary of the state, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued guidelines asking the state to adhere to the deadlines that the tableau should be fabricated by January 19 and be ready for a dress rehearsal of the parade scheduled to be held on January 23.

Given the urgency, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) designated C R Naveen as the nodal officer to coordinate with the MoD. He has already flown to the national capital along with the workforce, according to sources.

Not considering the state for 2023 R-Day parade triggered a row with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah attacking the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state for failing to safeguard the interest of the state. Some pro-Kannada organisations also came down heavily on the government.
But Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had clarified that the state’s proposal was not rejected and had promised to convince the Centre to shortlist the tableau.

The tableau will be fabricated on the theme ‘Nari Shakti’, showcasing the achievements of three women Padma Shri awardees from the state -- Salumarada Thimmakka, Tulasi Gowda Halakki and the late Sulagitti Narasamma which was cleared in the second round of the selection committee’s meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Republic Day
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp