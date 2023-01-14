Belagavi tailor stitches 30x60 ft Modi style jacket

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sachin Shrikant Kakade (48), a tailor from Belagavi, along with 15 other workers, has stitched a humongous 30x60 feet Modi style jacket and two smaller, similar jackets of 1x2 inches in Belagavi. He claimed that it is a world record.

The two mini-jackets will be presented as mementos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi soon, he added. Kakade, who is a Modi fan, stitched the massive jacket with the help of designs and measurements provided by architect Anup Jawalkar. He put up the jacket with the help of a crane to welcome Modi during the latter’s visit to Hubballi on Thursday.

Kakade told The New Indian Express that he spent Rs 1.25 lakh to make the jacket. He had to take a marriage hall on rent in Belagavi for 15 days to complete the his project. He hired 15 skilled workers, who camped at the marriage hall for the 15 days, to stitch the garment.

Kakade said John and Brown Suiting’s Company donated 250 metre of the cloth needed. He had to fabricate a structure weighing around 1,200 kg to display the huge jacket in Hubballi. The crane was hired from Dharwad and it cost him Rs 75,000. On the miniature jackets, Kakade said he spent two days each to complete them, while tailors can complete five normal jackets a day. The 1x2 inch jackets have three pockets, buttons, and all the other finer details, he added.

