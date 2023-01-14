Home States Karnataka

Garland gifted to PM Modi by boy sent to FSL for testing

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the incident is being probed by the police and it looks like it was a display of the boy’s affection towards Modi.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A youngster tries to hand a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while allegedly breaching his security cover during his roadshow.

A youngster tries to hand a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while allegedly breaching his security cover during his roadshow. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A day after a breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Hubballi, the local BJP unit and members from the SSK community have supported the boy. The minor was found very close to the convoy as Modi was passing and he managed to give a garland to the Prime Minister before he was grabbed and moved away by security forces.

As per protocol, the garland was sent to FSL Hubballi for a detailed analysis, but nothing suspicious was found. A report has been submitted to top police officials in Hubballi and to the SPG team that had accompanied Modi.

An investigating official told TNIE that every incident that is reported during VVIP visits is detailed, debated and reported officially. “The garland was subjected to FSL tests as it could be laced with harmful chemicals and poisons. In many VVIP attack cases, children have been used as bait. The security agencies guarding the PM and other VVIPs have shoot-at-sight orders if there is any threat or someone coming into the red zone,” the official said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the incident is being probed by the police and it looks like it was a display of the boy’s affection towards Modi. “The boy is a fan of the PM and he tried to get close,” he added. BJP leaders in Hubballi had a mixed reaction over the boy being felicitated by a section of BJP workers and members of SSK Community. “The boy just wanted to give the garland to his favourite person. The community is requesting the police to treat it as a normal case and not as  a breach of security,” said a BJP party worker.

Another leader said there is no way the party stands with the boy or his family. “It’s a security breach. This should not have happened as thousands of Modi fans waited to greet him patiently behind the barricades, houses, offices and terraces,” he added.

