Kimmane Ratnakar being maligned unnecessarily: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after the news of ED raid and NIA search against former minister Kimmane Ratnakar broke, alleging that he had rented office premises at a building owned by Mangaluru cooker blast accused Shariq, Congress on Friday said the party leader is being maligned unnecessarily.

Congress said Ratnakar’s name is being dragged into the Shariq controversy with mischievous intent. Ratnakar told TNIE, “Everyone knows that BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for HRD Sathyapal Singh, who was previously the Mumbai police commissioner, had given his house on rent to a person who was running flesh trade. Everyone understands that the relationship between an owner and tenant is only transactional and there is no need to draw unnecessary inferences and tarnish anyone’s name. It will not affect his or party’s political prospects. People of Thirthahalli know me.’’

Ratnakar said it was not he, but his nephew, who has taken the place on rent and there are three other tenants in the complex. Congress spokesman Ramesh Babu, at a press conference at the KPCC office, said, “If the chief minister does not drop (Home Minister) Araga Jnanendar from the cabinet, Congress will stage a protest at his home constituency Thirthahalli.”

Congress spokesman Ramesh Babu said, “With just a short time to go for the elections, Jnanendra should stop trying to tarnish the image of his political opponent Ratnakar. Jnanendra lost elections in 1983, 1985 and 1989. Now he has won and become home minister. His department has faced the PSI and police transfer scandals. He should not use the names of central investigating agencies to tarnish the names of his opponents and Congress leaders.’’

