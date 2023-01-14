National Forensic Sciences University to come up in Hubballi

Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was in Gujarat on a three-day visit this week to discuss with senior officials of the university about setting up the campus in Karnataka.

Published: 14th January 2023

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its nod to establish the off-campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Hubballi. Karnataka government was in talks with NFSU Gujarat in connection with the setting up of a campus in the state.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was in Gujarat on a three-day visit this week to discuss with senior officials of the university about setting up the campus in Karnataka. Referring to the letter written by CM Basavaraj Bommai in May, the MHA wrote to the chief secretary of the State Government on Thursday, conveying the in-principle approval of the MHA for setting up off-campus of NFSU in Hubballi.

“Hence, it is requested that the Government of Karnataka may initiate further action in this regard. The government may invite the officers concerned from the NFSU to finalise the total land requirement and the land transfer protocols at the earliest, in order for NFSU to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report to the Ministry,” the letter stated.

