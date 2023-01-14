Home States Karnataka

Now, 'divine voice' suggests Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats

It is said that the priest, Linganna, who was possessed by the deity, suggested to Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats for a better future.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah sweep the road, ahead of the launch of the Prajadhwani Bus Yatra, in Belagavi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After his temple run, a “divine voice” has suggested to Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats in the next Assembly elections. Only recently, the Ahinda leader announced that he would contest from Kolar. The suggestion to run from two seats could trigger a war of words, like it did in the previous elections when Siddaramaiah stood from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies. But he could buckle under pressure from the family, sources said.

The divine suggestion came when Siddaramaiah’s son and MLA Dr Yathindra, accompanied by former minister PM Narendraswamy, offered a special puja at the Asinadu Chikkamma Thayi temple in Chottanahalli near Malavalli.

It is said that the priest, Linganna, who was possessed by the deity, suggested to Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats for a better future. “His detractors are trying to sabotage his chances. I will ensure your victory if you contest as per my advice,” the goddess said and told Siddaramaiah to visit the temple.

It is interesting to see whether Siddaramaiah, a socialist, would visit the temple. But he is under a lot of pressure as it is his last election before retiring from his four-decade-old political career. Yathindra said he visited the temple on Saturday. He denied that the divine voice spoke about two seats. “I have not discussed it with anyone nor apprised my father. We can’t take decisions based on this voice,” he added.

Comments

