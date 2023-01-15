Home States Karnataka

All flyers must pay User Development Fee in Mangaluru airport now

A release from the Mangaluru International Airport Ltd said it had moved the AERA seeking revision in aeronautical tariff in order to give best in-class experience to the passengers.

Mangaluru airport terminal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Come February 1, passengers arriving at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will have to pay User Development Fee (UDF). The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has permitted MIA to charge user development fee on fliers arriving at the airport for the first time and to hike the UDF on departing passengers.

The UDF will increase every year up to March 2026. The present fee charged for departing passengers is Rs 150 for domestic passengers and Rs 825 for international passengers. It will be increased from Rs 150 to 560 from April 2023, and Rs 700 from April 2024 and Rs 735 from April 2025. For international departures, the user fee will be hiked from present Rs 825 to Rs 1,105 from April.

It will further go up to Rs 1,120 from April 2025.UDF for passengers arriving at the MIA will go up from Rs 150 to Rs 240 from March 2024 and then to Rs 315 from April 2025. The arriving international passengers will be charged Rs 330 from February to March and from then onwards they have to pay Rs 435 upto March 2024. The same will go up to Rs 480 from April 2025.

A release from the Mangaluru International Airport Ltd said it had moved the AERA seeking revision in aeronautical tariff in order to give best in-class experience to the passengers. 

