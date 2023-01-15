Home States Karnataka

Belagavi village fights for grazing land, DC for playground

The GP members say that the land meant for grazing cattle land is spread over 66 acres and 17 guntas, of which the district administration is asking them to surrender 44 acres.

The open ground which has been identified for development of a sports ground in Yellur village of Belagavi district | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Yellur village in Belagavi is back in news. Its gram panchayat (GP) has locked horns with the district administration after the deputy commissioner issued a notification ordering the GP to surrender 44 acres of land for development of a sports ground.

The Yellur GP members held a meeting and passed a resolution to oppose the move as the ground is being used for grazing cattle. The villagers were angered by the visit of a team of district officials who conducted an inspection of the land for the proposed project. The notification issued by deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil also came like a bolt for the villagers as the issue was in cold storage for some time.

Yellur GP claims that many farmers are dependent on the land, which also houses a government school, a temple, a garbage depot and few houses. The notice has ordered the GP to vacate all these structures.

The GP members say that the land meant for grazing cattle land is spread over 66 acres and 17 guntas, of which the district administration is asking them to surrender 44 acres. They say that if the take over happens, the remaining 22 acres 17 guntas will not be sufficient for the villagers to graze their cattle.
The GP members are now planning to take the legal route to fight their case

