FKCCI opposes hike in power rates

The state’s electricity supply corporations (ESCOMS) have written to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission to revise the power prices.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has urged the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Board not to accept petitions seeking increase of power rates as it will largely impact small and medium businesses.

The state’s electricity supply corporations (ESCOMS) have written to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission to revise the power prices. The ESCOMS have demanded withdrawal of special incentive schemes, including solar water concession, given to domestic consumers, levying grid support charges for open access consumers and increase in fixed charges. FKCCI members said any price hike will have a serious impact on the manufacturing and service sector.

