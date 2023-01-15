Give importance to agri journalism: UAS VC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: University of Agricultural Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh S V said there is a need for farm or agricultural journalism for effective transfer of information. He was speaking at the valedictory of a five-day training programme on ‘Farm Journalism for Effective Transfer of Technology’.

He said while there are many advancements in the agricultural sector, there should be a way to disseminate these to the common people for their benefit. “There is a need for training in agricultural journalism to bring agricultural technologies to common people, especially farmers. This can also benefit trained scientists, researchers and extension workers,” he said.

He said scientists should also be more open towards publishing their research at different stages for the benefit of the public. “This would mean that farmers are more willing to adopt new technologies in their work. Meanwhile, scientists should be willing to publish popular articles in journals with photographs of them in action at various stages.

If they discuss and share the knowledge gained in training with their colleagues, this knowledge will reach to more people,” he said. Meanwhile, he also said efforts must be made to make digital technologies more attractive to farmers to encourage their use.

