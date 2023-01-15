Kalasa-Banduri project: Goa govt moves SC

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Goa government has moved the Supreme Court on Saturday in an attempt to halt Karnataka from going ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project after the Centre approved the project’s revised DPR, and gave a green signal to the state government. However, it is highly unlikely that the Goa government would succeed in stopping the Kalasa-Banduri project as the CM has announced that tenders will be invited soon. According to sources, an interlocutory application was filed by the Goa government in the SC.

A decision was taken to file an application in the court based on the legal grounds that Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 imposes a complete embargo on diverting water in wildlife sanctuaries. Goa government has contended that the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal stipulated that for execution of any work in the Mahadayi basin, all requisite approvals including from the Chief Wildlife Warden of Goa is needed. Goa’s argument is water diversion from Mahadayi basin via Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary cannot be taken up irrespective of Centre’s approval.

BELAGAVI: The Goa government has moved the Supreme Court on Saturday in an attempt to halt Karnataka from going ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project after the Centre approved the project’s revised DPR, and gave a green signal to the state government. However, it is highly unlikely that the Goa government would succeed in stopping the Kalasa-Banduri project as the CM has announced that tenders will be invited soon. According to sources, an interlocutory application was filed by the Goa government in the SC. A decision was taken to file an application in the court based on the legal grounds that Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 imposes a complete embargo on diverting water in wildlife sanctuaries. Goa government has contended that the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal stipulated that for execution of any work in the Mahadayi basin, all requisite approvals including from the Chief Wildlife Warden of Goa is needed. Goa’s argument is water diversion from Mahadayi basin via Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary cannot be taken up irrespective of Centre’s approval.