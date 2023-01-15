Home States Karnataka

'Santro' Ravi quizzed for eight hours in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The police on Saturday questioned KS Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi in Mysuru for almost eight hours. Ravi, who is at the centre of a political storm, has been accused in rape, dowry and atrocity cases. He was allowed to take an insulin injection every hour during the interrogation to control his blood sugar level.

The Mysuru city police arrested Ravi and three others — Ramji, Sruthesh Kumar and Madhusudhan — from Ahmedabad Gujarat on Friday. They were brought to Vijayanagar police station on Saturday morning where a complaint has been filed by Ravi’s second wife. The police brought Ravi to the  police station after conducting medical tests on him at KR Hospital at 5 am. He was interrogated by investigation  officer ACP Shivashankar and City  Police Commissioner Ramesh B. ADGP Alok Kumar also visited the police station at 11.30 am.

After interrogating Ravi for nearly an hour, Alok Kumar told the media hat the accused was questioned in a case related to a complaint filed in the Vijayanagar police station. “We have not questioned him on any other charges or complaints. Our priority is to investigate the complaint filed in Vijayanagar police station.
After we complete the investigation in this case, we will take up the probe into other complaints. We will produce him before the judge and appeal to hand him over to police custody for further investigation,” he said.

“We are investigating to know if a few others are involved in helping the accused to evade police arrest,” Alok Kumar added. On Ravi’s health condition, Alok  Kumar said he is in good health, but is taking insulin injection for diabetes every hour.

The Mysuru City police produced Ravi and two others, Ramji and Sruthesh Kumar, before the sixth additional district and sessions judge on Saturday evening. Magistrate Gururaj remanded all the three to 14 days in judicial custody.

