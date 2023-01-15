Home States Karnataka

Special grants for women in Karnataka Budget: Bommai

The CM said the government will be launching ‘Stree Samarthya Yojane’ this month to generate self-employment for around five lakh women in the state.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Financial assistance for women to take care of their households will be announced in the state budget to be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 17, ahead of the state Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in a few months.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the CM said financial aid will be given to women heads of families to run their households, to take care of day-to-day needs and also medical expenses. “The allocation could be between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000. We are working on the details and resource mobilisation,” he said.

The CM said the government will be launching ‘Stree Samarthya Yojane’ this month to generate self-employment for around five lakh women in the state. The Stree Shakti groups will be given Rs 5 lakh financial assistance and market linkage for their products, he said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga
Jnanendra pay homage to late CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah
on his 114th birth anniversary in Bengaluru | file

Jt session date decision in next cabinet meeting

The government has already started the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojana, which aims at creating self-employment for around 5 lakh youth with an end-to-end approach, the CM said. Bommai said the state’s revenue collection for the first three quarters of the financial year exceeded the target.

“I have decided to present a pro-people budget focusing on welfare programmes for the working class, women, youth, far­mers and people from the OBC and SC/STs,” he said. He said it will be an election budget as polls are nearing. He added that the government is also studying many programmes announced by Assam, Gujarat and other states, to launch them in Karnataka.

The date for the joint session of the state legislature will be decided in the next cabinet meeting and the budget will be presented on February 17 for which the process of pre-budget meetings has already begun, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the Centre to give a push for infrastructure projects in the state in the Union budget. In the meeting called by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the state government gave details of its expectations from the Union budget, the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp