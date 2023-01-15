Why are cops questioning ‘Santro’ Ravi in only one case?: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has raised several questions over the manner in which alleged power broker ‘Santro’ Ravi was arrested in Gujarat and brought to Karnataka. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned why Ravi was not arrested in Pune and allowed to reach Gujarat.

“With their party in power, the BJP can do anything. Except the case of a Mysuru woman filing an FIR against Ravi, why are his other crimes being kept under cover? It appears that lot of documentary evidence have been snatched from Ravi”, he said, adding, “Karnataka police brought him to the state through a VIP gate at the airport and took him to an undisclosed destination, avoiding the media. The gate is meant for high-profile people like the prime minister and the chief minister. How can a criminal be given this privilege?”

Kumaraswamy questioned. Speaking about the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, HDK said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent rally held in Mandya will not have any impact on the electorate and claimed that JDS will win all the seven seats in the district. On reports of Social Democratic Party of India coming closer to JDS, HDK said, “As we have decided not to contest all the 224 Assembly seats, we have kept the option of tie ups with smaller parties open”.

On the quota row, he alleged that some politicians have been instigating heads of religious institutions to raise the issue of the reservation. “As for the demand of Vokkaligas for 12% quota, I have suggested to Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji that we should have a locus standi with detailed statistics based on a study,” he said.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has raised several questions over the manner in which alleged power broker ‘Santro’ Ravi was arrested in Gujarat and brought to Karnataka. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned why Ravi was not arrested in Pune and allowed to reach Gujarat. “With their party in power, the BJP can do anything. Except the case of a Mysuru woman filing an FIR against Ravi, why are his other crimes being kept under cover? It appears that lot of documentary evidence have been snatched from Ravi”, he said, adding, “Karnataka police brought him to the state through a VIP gate at the airport and took him to an undisclosed destination, avoiding the media. The gate is meant for high-profile people like the prime minister and the chief minister. How can a criminal be given this privilege?” Kumaraswamy questioned. Speaking about the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, HDK said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent rally held in Mandya will not have any impact on the electorate and claimed that JDS will win all the seven seats in the district. On reports of Social Democratic Party of India coming closer to JDS, HDK said, “As we have decided not to contest all the 224 Assembly seats, we have kept the option of tie ups with smaller parties open”. On the quota row, he alleged that some politicians have been instigating heads of religious institutions to raise the issue of the reservation. “As for the demand of Vokkaligas for 12% quota, I have suggested to Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji that we should have a locus standi with detailed statistics based on a study,” he said.