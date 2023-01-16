Home States Karnataka

BJP National Executive meet to focus on Karnataka elections

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold detailed meetings with the Karnataka team for information on poll preparedness.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poll-bound Karnataka will be the focus of discussions at the BJP National Executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. An elaborate road show leading up to the venue has been planned for Monday. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, National General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP president Nalin Kateel, and state BJP Organising General Secretary G V Rajesh are heading to Delhi for the meeting, where National General Secretary (Organising) B L Santosh is expected to participate. 

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold detailed meetings with the Karnataka team for information on poll preparedness. Important issues like reservation for Panchamsalis, the party’s strength in Old Mysuru and organisational strength is also expected to come up for discussion. While it is true that nine states are headed for polls this year, BJP’s big worry will be Karnataka, which is the only state in the south where it is in power.

