Karnataka man advises relative to take care of wife, murdered 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old Tempo Traveller driver was stabbed to death, while another was attacked by a relative after he was advised to take care of his wife. The incident took place in Soladevanahalli police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Keshavamurthy. The injured, Kallesh, is undergoing treatment in hospital. Police are on the lookout for the accused, Bharat, who works in a garment factory. Police said that Bharat’s wife, who is related to Keshavamurthy, had complained to him that her husband did not come home regularly or take care of her. On Friday night, Keshavamurthy and Kallesh met Bharat and advised him to take care of his wife.

Later, they went to a bar and restaurant in Chikkabanavara, where they consumed alcohol. After coming out, Keshavamurthy again asked Bharat to look after his wife well, and an enraged Bharat pulled out a knife and stabbed both of them before fleeing.

“The injured were admitted to hospital, where Keshavamurthy died on Saturday afternoon. Kallesh is recovering and we have taken up a murder case and are on the lookout for the accused,” the Soladevanahalli police added.

