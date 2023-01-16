Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man advises relative to take care of wife, murdered 

The deceased was identified as Keshavamurthy. The injured, Kallesh, is undergoing treatment in hospital. Police are on the lookout for the accused, Bharat, who works in a garment factory. 

Published: 16th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old Tempo Traveller driver was stabbed to death, while another was attacked by a relative after he was advised to take care of his wife. The incident took place in Soladevanahalli police station limits. 

The deceased was identified as Keshavamurthy. The injured, Kallesh, is undergoing treatment in hospital. Police are on the lookout for the accused, Bharat, who works in a garment factory. Police said that Bharat’s wife, who is related to Keshavamurthy, had complained to him that her husband did not come home regularly or take care of her. On Friday night, Keshavamurthy and Kallesh met Bharat and advised him to take care of his wife.  

Later, they went to a bar and restaurant in Chikkabanavara, where they consumed alcohol. After coming out, Keshavamurthy again asked Bharat to look after his wife well, and an enraged Bharat pulled out a knife and stabbed both of them before fleeing.

“The injured were admitted to hospital, where Keshavamurthy died on Saturday afternoon. Kallesh is recovering and we have taken up a murder case and are on the lookout for the accused,” the Soladevanahalli police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp