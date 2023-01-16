Karnataka: Man hacks young woman to death outside her house in Virajpet taluk

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 23-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sword by a 27-year-old man. The crime was reported on Sunday evening at Naangala village near Bittangala of Virajpet taluk.

The accused Kotranda TV Thimmaiah, a resident of Kadangala village, visited the house of the victim Buttiyanda Aarathi on Sunday at 7:30 PM, and summoned her to come outside the house. When Aarathi stepped out, he attacked her with a sword. She bled to death.

Aarathi’s father, a private employee, was out at work, while her mother and brother were working near a farmland a few metres away from their house. The mother returned to find Aarathi lying in a pool of blood. A helmet was found close to her body.

The police suspected that the helmet belonged to Thimmaiah, and conducted a search operation outside his house. They retrieved a blood-soaked coat, a sword, a mobile phone, and a pair of blood-stained slippers. A bottle of poison and a bath towel, too, was retrieved from the stream close to the victim’s house.

The cops are trying to find Thimmaiah. Many suspect he has died by suicide after the crime.

Although the accused and the victim were acquainted, the reason for the crime is still unclear.

