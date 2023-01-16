Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man hacks young woman to death outside her house in Virajpet taluk

Although the accused and the victim were acquainted, the reason for the crime is still unclear.    

Published: 16th January 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Buttiyanda Aarathi.

Buttiyanda Aarathi.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 23-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sword by a 27-year-old man. The crime was reported on Sunday evening at Naangala village near Bittangala of Virajpet taluk.

The accused Kotranda TV Thimmaiah, a resident of Kadangala village, visited the house of the victim Buttiyanda Aarathi on Sunday at 7:30 PM, and summoned her to come outside the house. When Aarathi stepped out, he attacked her with a sword. She bled to death.

Aarathi’s father, a private employee, was out at work, while her mother and brother were working near a farmland a few metres away from their house. The mother returned to find Aarathi lying in a pool of blood. A helmet was found close to her body.

The police suspected that the helmet belonged to Thimmaiah, and conducted a search operation outside his house. They retrieved a blood-soaked coat, a sword, a mobile phone, and a pair of blood-stained slippers. A bottle of poison and a bath towel, too, was retrieved from the stream close to the victim’s house.

The cops are trying to find Thimmaiah. Many suspect he has died by suicide after the crime.

