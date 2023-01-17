BJP takes potshots at Congress' cash scheme for women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP took potshots at the Congress party’s poll promise ‘Gruhalakshmi’, to pay Rs 2,000 per month to a female unemployed head of every household, saying it goes against the spirit of job creation. It ridiculed AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s announcement that the party would implement the scheme if voted to power, as a “fake promise”. In a series of tweets with the hashtag #PriyankaKeFakePromises, the BJP attacked the grand old party, saying it is in an existential crisis to make such impractical promises. “In Karnataka, @INCIndia, continued its habit as @priyankagandhi floated the concept of Grilahakshmi. @INCKarnataka is looking for unemployment while the state is making strides towards job creation,” it tweeted. The BJP reminded the Congress that its promises of a monthly dole of Rs 2,500 in Chhattisgarh, Rs 3,500 for unemployed women in Rajasthan, and Rs 1,500 for all women in Himachal Pradesh remain unfulfilled. “Let @INCKarnataka announce more schemes. Each one exposes the party’s struggle for its existence. Besides, the people of Karnataka know that what @priyankagandhi had promised will not remember the next moment,” the BJP tweeted.