Contractor: BJP MLA took Rs 90 lakh to clear bills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) on Monday accused a BJP MLA of taking kickbacks to clear bills. The association released an audio clip which purportedly carries a conversation between its working president and the ruling party legislator. KSCA president R Manjunath alleged that in the last three years, he had paid Rs 90 lakh to Chitradurga BJP MLA GH Thippareddy to get bills of building construction works cleared. “I have proof and I will file a case with the Lokayukta,” Manjunath said.

The audio clip was released during a press meet attended by the association state president D Kempanna.The BJP MLA rubbished the allegations and warned of initiating action against the contractor.

The fresh allegation from the association, which had earlier written to the Prime Minister demanding a probe into alleged kickbacks to the tune of 40 per cent, is likely to embarrass the government in the run-up to the polls.Manjunath claimed that he has several audio clips, WhatsApp messages and a letter he had written to the MLA.

BJP calls allegations conspiracy

They also have audio clips as well as proof related to 13 legislators and many ministers, he said.

KSCA president Kempanna, who faced arrest for making defamatory remarks against a minister, said the fight against corruption will continue.

On January 18, the association members from across the state would be staging a protest in Bengaluru demanding the government to clear Rs 25,000 crore pending bills. They are also demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court into allegations of bribes to get the bills cleared. The BJP government termed the allegations false and claimed that several measures have been put in place to ensure transparency in awarding contracts and clearing the bills.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar termed the allegations against the government as a conspiracy by the Congress and an attempt to set a narrative ahead of the Assembly polls.

‘Charges false’

Chitradurga BJP MLA GH Thippareddy alleged there has been a personal rivalry between him and the contractor Manjunath for two decades and so the contractor has made such allegations.Thippareddy said, “The contractor would threaten me and the officials saying that he was the president of the contractors association. He does not give opportunities to other contractors. During the previous government’s tenure, he would deny work to many contractors saying that they belonged to his faction. He does not want anyone to question the quality of the work he executes,” he said. He also said Manjunath wanted to start a real estate business with him but after he declined it and Manjunath is making false allegations.

