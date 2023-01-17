Home States Karnataka

In a first, 75 sportspersons trained in Karnataka for international events: Bommai

Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said the youth festival binds people from various parts together.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hand over a cheque to participants during the valedictory of 26th National Youth Festival at in Dharwad on Monday

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: During the valedictory of the 26th National Youth Festival, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is the first state to bring around 75 sportspersons under the Amrit Kreeda Scheme and train them for upcoming international events like the Olympics.

Apart from encouraging youth in sports, the state government has formulated the Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti Sangha to extend financial assistance and conduct marketing, he said, adding that this will provide self-employment to 5 lakh youth.

He shared with the youth some stories of how they can reach heights. Events like the National Youth Festival, he noted, aims to achieve something big with the concept of being united. There is no other event which provides such a massive platform to youth to share their views and thoughts, he said.Encouraging youth to share their ideas about their state and locality, he said that although there may be differences in the culture, food, and tradition, the common threat is that they are all thinking about the nation.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said the youth festival binds people from various parts together. Establishing their network can help them in many ways. In an effort to motivate the youth, in the upcoming G20 summit, there would be a possible session on Youth-20 where ideas and thoughts of the youth will be presented on an international platform.

A plan is being devised on how to reach a majority of youth, he added. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that earlier the youth divas was celebrated for a day, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to extend it to five days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp