In a first, 75 sportspersons trained in Karnataka for international events: Bommai

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: During the valedictory of the 26th National Youth Festival, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is the first state to bring around 75 sportspersons under the Amrit Kreeda Scheme and train them for upcoming international events like the Olympics.

Apart from encouraging youth in sports, the state government has formulated the Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti Sangha to extend financial assistance and conduct marketing, he said, adding that this will provide self-employment to 5 lakh youth.

He shared with the youth some stories of how they can reach heights. Events like the National Youth Festival, he noted, aims to achieve something big with the concept of being united. There is no other event which provides such a massive platform to youth to share their views and thoughts, he said.Encouraging youth to share their ideas about their state and locality, he said that although there may be differences in the culture, food, and tradition, the common threat is that they are all thinking about the nation.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said the youth festival binds people from various parts together. Establishing their network can help them in many ways. In an effort to motivate the youth, in the upcoming G20 summit, there would be a possible session on Youth-20 where ideas and thoughts of the youth will be presented on an international platform.

A plan is being devised on how to reach a majority of youth, he added. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that earlier the youth divas was celebrated for a day, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to extend it to five days.

