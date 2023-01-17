Nitin Gadkari threat call: No phone found in Hindalga prison

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two teams of Maharashtra police, which visited the high security Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi in connection with threat calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur had to “return without finding the phone” from which the calls were allegedly made.

Informed sources told The New Indian Express that a Maharashatra police team visited Hindalga prison on January 14 and another team went the next day. “They searched the prison premises but could not locate the phone. Police teams interrogated life convict Jayesh Pujari, who reportedly made the threat calls to Gadkari and demanded Rs 100 crore, claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Pujari reportedly denied having made the threat calls, but there are links that reportedly confirm that it was he who had made them, and demanded money from the Union minister,” said sources.

In April 2018, Pujari had allegedly made a threat call and also sent an SMS to Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order (L&O) Alok Kumar, who was then posted as inspector general of police, Northern Range, at Belagavi. Pujari had claimed to be a “naxalite, rdx, AK 56, and nitrogen and grenade expert” in the message. “Gangsters make threat calls to public figures, claiming to be members of dreaded gangs to upgrade their market in crime and the underworld,” added sources.

Pujari was convicted in a 2008 double murder case in Mangaluru. He had killed his cousin’s wife and their child, and went absconding. In 2012, he was arrested in Kerala in a separate case. He escaped from prison in 2016 and was arrested later. He has been kept in a separate cell in Hindalga prison because of security reasons. “He frequently gets into a brawl with jail inmates and officers, and threatens them. Some time ago, he demanded that he wanted to meet a woman in Mangaluru, with whom he claims to be in love, and that he should be released on parole to meet her,” said sources.

At least three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari’s public relations office in Khamla area in Nagpur, between 11.25am and 12.30pm on January 14, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the BJP leader and Nagpur MP. The caller had claimed he was a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

BENGALURU: Two teams of Maharashtra police, which visited the high security Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi in connection with threat calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur had to “return without finding the phone” from which the calls were allegedly made. Informed sources told The New Indian Express that a Maharashatra police team visited Hindalga prison on January 14 and another team went the next day. “They searched the prison premises but could not locate the phone. Police teams interrogated life convict Jayesh Pujari, who reportedly made the threat calls to Gadkari and demanded Rs 100 crore, claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Pujari reportedly denied having made the threat calls, but there are links that reportedly confirm that it was he who had made them, and demanded money from the Union minister,” said sources. In April 2018, Pujari had allegedly made a threat call and also sent an SMS to Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order (L&O) Alok Kumar, who was then posted as inspector general of police, Northern Range, at Belagavi. Pujari had claimed to be a “naxalite, rdx, AK 56, and nitrogen and grenade expert” in the message. “Gangsters make threat calls to public figures, claiming to be members of dreaded gangs to upgrade their market in crime and the underworld,” added sources. Pujari was convicted in a 2008 double murder case in Mangaluru. He had killed his cousin’s wife and their child, and went absconding. In 2012, he was arrested in Kerala in a separate case. He escaped from prison in 2016 and was arrested later. He has been kept in a separate cell in Hindalga prison because of security reasons. “He frequently gets into a brawl with jail inmates and officers, and threatens them. Some time ago, he demanded that he wanted to meet a woman in Mangaluru, with whom he claims to be in love, and that he should be released on parole to meet her,” said sources. At least three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari’s public relations office in Khamla area in Nagpur, between 11.25am and 12.30pm on January 14, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the BJP leader and Nagpur MP. The caller had claimed he was a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.