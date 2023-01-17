Home States Karnataka

No links with Ballari IT raids: B Sriramulu

Social activists have pointed out that he is allegedly close to Sriramulu and former Kampli  MLA Suresh Babu.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Transport Minister B Sriramulu denied any links with business or the IT raids in Ballari which were conducted two days ago on the office of industrialist Kailash Vyasa.

Social activists have pointed out that he is allegedly close to Sriramulu and former Kampli  MLA Suresh Babu.

On January 13, IT officials raided Vyasa’s office and industries, and are checking all documents in Vyasa’s house and offices. Officials suspect that some politicians are linked. Sriramulu and Babu allegedly have shares in the company as well as Congress leader Anil Lad.

Sriramulu said, “I am not linked with the IT raids conducted in Ballari. I have shares in my wife’s company which is legal. I file IT returns on time, and all IT raids in Ballari should not be linked to me,” he said.

‘RAID ON CONG LEADER’S HOUSE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’
Chikkamagaluru: Social worker Afjal Pasha condemned the IT raid on the residence of Congress leader and Kisan Cell state convenor CN Akmal on Monday, and called the raid politically motivated. “IT raids have become common when elections are round the corner,” he said, and alleged that the raid is an effort to curb the political growth of Muslim youth. “Influential politicians are working behind the scenes to weaken the morale of the Congress leaders with these IT raids,” Pasha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp