No links with Ballari IT raids: B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Transport Minister B Sriramulu denied any links with business or the IT raids in Ballari which were conducted two days ago on the office of industrialist Kailash Vyasa.

Social activists have pointed out that he is allegedly close to Sriramulu and former Kampli MLA Suresh Babu.

On January 13, IT officials raided Vyasa’s office and industries, and are checking all documents in Vyasa’s house and offices. Officials suspect that some politicians are linked. Sriramulu and Babu allegedly have shares in the company as well as Congress leader Anil Lad.

Sriramulu said, “I am not linked with the IT raids conducted in Ballari. I have shares in my wife’s company which is legal. I file IT returns on time, and all IT raids in Ballari should not be linked to me,” he said.

‘RAID ON CONG LEADER’S HOUSE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’

Chikkamagaluru: Social worker Afjal Pasha condemned the IT raid on the residence of Congress leader and Kisan Cell state convenor CN Akmal on Monday, and called the raid politically motivated. “IT raids have become common when elections are round the corner,” he said, and alleged that the raid is an effort to curb the political growth of Muslim youth. “Influential politicians are working behind the scenes to weaken the morale of the Congress leaders with these IT raids,” Pasha said.

