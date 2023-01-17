Two gored to death in bull taming events in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two people have been killed in two separate Hori Habba (bull catching) events held in Shivamogga and Shikaripura taluks. At the event held at Konagavalli in Shikaripura taluk on Sunday, Lokesh (32), a resident of Alkola in the city, was gored to death. At another event held at Maluru in Shikaripura taluk on Saturday, Ranganath (23) was killed by a raging bull. Both the youths succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

Sources said that Lokesh, who was working as a daily wager, went to Konagavalli to watch the event. A bull ran towards him and gored him. He was taken to a hospital in Ayanur and was later shifted to McGann Hospital. But, he was declared dead at the hospital. Lokesh is survived by his wife and three children, including a one-year-old baby girl. Lokesh was the sole breadwinner of the family. Lokesh’s wife Chandramma has filed a case against the event organisers.

At an event held at Maluru, Ranganath, a resident of the village and owner of a canteen, went to watch the event on January 14. A raging bull gored him to death at the event. He was taken to hospitals at Shiralakppa and Shiralakoppa, but was also shifted to McGann Hospital later. He succumbed to the injuries he incurred to his stomach. A relative of Ranganath has lodged a complaint against the organisers at the Shiralakoppa police station.

