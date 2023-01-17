Home States Karnataka

With ‘Naa Nayaki’, Priyanka claims self to be leader: Bommai

Congress cannot appreciate anything good which reflects the state of their mindset, he said.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Calling Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Naa Nayaki’ rally as her self-proclamation of “I am the leader,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that this was an unfortunate state of affairs in the Congress. Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said, “We are not averse to Priyanka coming to Karnataka, but she has been projecting herself as a leader,” he said, adding that she has no backing from women.

Replying to a question that Congress is assuring of presenting a separate budget for women, Bommai said that the Congress leaders have realised that they will not come to power, and so, they are assuring anything and everything.

Congress cannot appreciate anything good which reflects the state of their mindset, he said. Ahead of taking part in the valedictory of the National Youth Festival, the CM said that the state youth policy has laid emphasis on education, jobs, sports and culture,a nd this year, various sporting events would also be held in villages, taluks, districts and state-level to pick rural talents.

