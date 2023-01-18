Home States Karnataka

108 girls take ill in Shivamogga

Ninety-two students of Moulana Azad Residential School at Melina Hanasawadi were admitted to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and gastric infection after eating lunch at the school.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: As many as 108 students of various government-run residential schools and hostels for girls in the city and its outskirts were admitted to District McGann Hospital on Monday evening and Tuesday with complaints of vomiting and gastric infection.

Officials, however, said that food poisoning is the reason for the incident. Meanwhile, alleging that inferior quality food was served at the yogathon event on Sunday, various student unions demanded that action be taken against the organisers.

Ninety-two students of Moulana Azad Residential School at Melina Hanasawadi were admitted to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and gastric infection after eating lunch at the school. Later, students from two more hostels were taken ill with similar complaints.

District health officer Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that the food sample has been sent for tests. Asked if the food served at Yogathon was the reason, the DHO said, “There were more than 10,000 students there. Along with food, buttermilk was also served. Some students might have taken buttermilk sachets to drink later. They fell sick after consuming buttermilk the next day. We are probing this angle too,” he said.

