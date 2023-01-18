Belagavi: Sec 144 forces MP to skip Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti rally

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on Tuesday paid homage to those who had died in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute violence on Tuesday. MES leaders from Belagavi had invited Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane for the programme, but the district administration prohibited his entry as Belagavi DC Nitesh Patil issued orders under section 144 on Monday night.

Mane is also the president of the border co-ordination committee of Maharashtra. MES leaders condemned Patil’s decision and urged the Marathi-speaking population to participate in the ‘Hutatma Din’ programme.

