BJP hits out at Priyanka Gandhi, to educate women on Congress' ‘hollow’ promise

Mahila Morcha activists will go door-to-door briefing people about unrealistic promises made by Congress ahead of the Assembly polls.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:11 AM

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi flanked by CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar during the ‘Naa Nayaki’ convention. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra unveiling Congress’s plan of providing Rs 2,000 per month to women family heads under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme at Naa Nayaki convention, the BJP Mahila Morcha has decided to appeal to women not to get carried away by “hollow promises” of the opposition party.

Mahila Morcha activists will go door-to-door briefing people about unrealistic promises made by Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. They will also educate women about welfare and development programmes offered by central and state governments. BJP said the Congress’ announcement amounts to “cheating” women and is nothing but an election gimmick. District BJP president Mangala Somashekar lashed out at Congress leaders for accusing BJP of not announcing any programmes for women.

“In its desperation to come back to power, Congress is ready to make any number of false promises. Priyanka Gandhi, though comes with the legacy of the Nehru family, has no personal identity or charisma and is claiming to be Naa Nayaki,” she ridiculed.

She alleged that Congress has lost wherever Priyanka has campaigned. “It is unfortunate that Congress leaders in the stare are projecting her and this will end in their defeat,” she added. BJP will tell women that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not introduce programmes for women, but imposed Emergency, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constructed toilets for women and inducted 11 women in the cabinet.

There are seven women governors in the country and a tribal woman has been made the President. The BJP government banned triple talaq to protect women’s interests and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa introduced the Bhagyalakshmi Bond, proving that BJP is a pro-women government, she said.

