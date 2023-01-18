Commission row has exposed BJP culture, conduct: HDK

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that mudsli­nging among BJP leaders over taking commission from contra­ctors has exposed the party’s culture and conduct. People have seen the rampant corruption that has been encouraged by the state government, and they have deci­ded to vote the saffron party out of power, he said on Tuesday. Asked about the alleged conne­ction of ‘Santro’ Ravi with top politicians and bureaucrats, he said, “Let’s wait for what the CID finds out.” The former CM was in Vijayapura district to launch the third phase of the party’s Panch­ar­athna Yatra, and was exuberant after seeing the response it has elicited. People are attending the yatra voluntarily to encourage the workers and bring the party back to power, he said. In the fourth phase, districts of Kittur Karnat­aka will be covered. Meanwhile, the reported meeting of Kumaras­wamy with disgruntled leaders of BJP and Congress has sent ripples among political circles in Dharwad district. It is learnt that JDS lea­ders have met leaders of national parties who have got a wind that they might be denied tickets in the Assembly polls.