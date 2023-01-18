Commission row has exposed BJP culture, conduct: HDK
It is learnt that JDS leaders have met leaders of national parties who have got a wind that they might be denied tickets in the Assembly polls.
Published: 18th January 2023 06:10 AM | Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:10 AM | A+A A-
HUBBALLI: Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that mudslinging among BJP leaders over taking commission from contractors has exposed the party’s culture and conduct. People have seen the rampant corruption that has been encouraged by the state government, and they have decided to vote the saffron party out of power, he said on Tuesday. Asked about the alleged connection of ‘Santro’ Ravi with top politicians and bureaucrats, he said, “Let’s wait for what the CID finds out.”
The former CM was in Vijayapura district to launch the third phase of the party’s Pancharathna Yatra, and was exuberant after seeing the response it has elicited. People are attending the yatra voluntarily to encourage the workers and bring the party back to power, he said.
In the fourth phase, districts of Kittur Karnataka will be covered. Meanwhile, the reported meeting of Kumaraswamy with disgruntled leaders of BJP and Congress has sent ripples among political circles in Dharwad district. It is learnt that JDS leaders have met leaders of national parties who have got a wind that they might be denied tickets in the Assembly polls.