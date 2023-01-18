Home States Karnataka

Don’t donate to temples, help needy: Pejawar Mutt seer

He added that people should take up social work in the name of Lord Ram.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vishwa Prasannateertha Swamy of Pejawar Mutt has urged people not to donate money to temples and instead use it to help the needy. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said there are many reports of money donated to temples being misused or falling into wrong hands. “The best way to curb this exploitation is to stop donating money to temples and use it for people’s welfare. If people  have the capacity to build even a small house for the poor, they should do it,” he said.

Responding to critics of the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya who question what the nation will achieve if the temple is built, he said, “I suggest people to launch a campaign before the next Ram Navami to do something for the needy.”

Can’t netas work for nation: Seer

“They should help the underprivileged in any manner possible. At the end of the year, an app should be developed where details of all welfare projects in each taluk, district and state should be uploaded. I am certain this mega exercise will silence the critics of Ram Temple,” the seer said. He added that people should take up social work in the name of Lord Ram. He said that service to Lord Ram is equal to service of the nation. He wondered when common people can work for the society, why can’t politicians, who are rich and have a lot of resources at their disposal, do the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pejawar Mutt
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp