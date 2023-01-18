Don’t donate to temples, help needy: Pejawar Mutt seer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vishwa Prasannateertha Swamy of Pejawar Mutt has urged people not to donate money to temples and instead use it to help the needy. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said there are many reports of money donated to temples being misused or falling into wrong hands. “The best way to curb this exploitation is to stop donating money to temples and use it for people’s welfare. If people have the capacity to build even a small house for the poor, they should do it,” he said.

Responding to critics of the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya who question what the nation will achieve if the temple is built, he said, “I suggest people to launch a campaign before the next Ram Navami to do something for the needy.”

Can’t netas work for nation: Seer

“They should help the underprivileged in any manner possible. At the end of the year, an app should be developed where details of all welfare projects in each taluk, district and state should be uploaded. I am certain this mega exercise will silence the critics of Ram Temple,” the seer said. He added that people should take up social work in the name of Lord Ram. He said that service to Lord Ram is equal to service of the nation. He wondered when common people can work for the society, why can’t politicians, who are rich and have a lot of resources at their disposal, do the same.

