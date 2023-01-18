Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gives nod for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police force

While matters related to the police department are a state subject, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought the opinion of state governments on the proposal in December.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has given its in-principle consent to the ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ idea proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. If implemented, all police personnel across the country will have a common uniform.

PM Modi had mooted the idea during a ‘Chintan Shivir’ held for home ministers of all states in October 2022. The idea is part of the PM’s broader attempt to introduce a uniform set of policies across the country. While matters related to the police department are a state subject, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought the opinion of state governments on the proposal in December.

On Tuesday, the state home department wrote to the MHA giving details of uniforms worn by civil, traffic and armed policemen in the state and conveyed that Karnataka will abide by the common pattern of uniform for policemen as and when implemented.

“It will be very much appropriate to have a common uniform pattern for police officers in all states in the entire country as suggested by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. It will ensure uniformity in identity of law enforcing agencies throughout the country. Karnataka State Police will abide by the common pattern for police officers as and when implemented,” the letter stated. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed that the state has conveyed its in-principle consent for the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka One Nation One Uniform Police force
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp