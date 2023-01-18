Karnataka gives nod for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police force

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has given its in-principle consent to the ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ idea proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. If implemented, all police personnel across the country will have a common uniform.

PM Modi had mooted the idea during a ‘Chintan Shivir’ held for home ministers of all states in October 2022. The idea is part of the PM’s broader attempt to introduce a uniform set of policies across the country. While matters related to the police department are a state subject, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought the opinion of state governments on the proposal in December.

On Tuesday, the state home department wrote to the MHA giving details of uniforms worn by civil, traffic and armed policemen in the state and conveyed that Karnataka will abide by the common pattern of uniform for policemen as and when implemented.

“It will be very much appropriate to have a common uniform pattern for police officers in all states in the entire country as suggested by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. It will ensure uniformity in identity of law enforcing agencies throughout the country. Karnataka State Police will abide by the common pattern for police officers as and when implemented,” the letter stated. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed that the state has conveyed its in-principle consent for the proposal.

