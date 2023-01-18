Karnataka polls: Congress rails against BJP on corruption, promises unkept

By Express News Service

HOSPET: Launching a diatribe against the state government, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP government is the most corrupt in the country. Addressing a gathering at Congress Praja Dhwani rally in Hospet on Tuesday, he said, “People are fed up with this government. It’s a government which has been mired in 40 per cent commission and PayCM controversies. Officials are committing suicide. Even if BJP forgets, we will always be with their family members. The Bommai government must be held responsible for these deaths.”

“The CM post has been purchased for Rs 2,500 crore, which has been revealed by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal. He has also alleged that Minister (Murugesh)Nirani is corrupt. Another leader Yogishwar has called a central minister gunda, while ‘Santro’ Ravi is running the government and controllling transfers of top police officials,” he said. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the yatra will cover 22 districts. “This is to hear out the problems of people.

All the promises made by our government in 2013 have been fulfilled. I openly invite CM Bommai to have a discussion on this. The BJP has made 600 promises in 2018, and how many have they met? The CM lies in front of the people,” he said. “There is silt not allowing nearly 37 tmcft of water to be stored at Tungabhadra Dam, and this year, 200tmcft of water has been wasted.

What happened to the alternative dam that was proposed by BJP? When we come to power, we will build an alternative reservoir. BJP has spent over Rs 45,000 crore for irrigation. We will earmark Rs 2 lakh crore for irrigation in Karnataka,” he added.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced Rs 2,000 for women as she knows their hardships. “But to divert the attention of people, the government is releasing Sankranti ads even after the festival is over. Whatever Congr­ess has built over the last 70 years, the BJP is selling it. Irr­espective of cases, government is filing a B report. The Congress will reopen all cases,” he added.

