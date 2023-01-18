Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Congress rails against BJP on corruption, promises unkept

All the promises made by our government in 2013 have been fulfilled.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president DK Shivakumar inaugurate the Praja Dhwani programme in Hospet on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HOSPET: Launching a diatribe against the state government, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP government is the most corrupt in the country. Addressing a gathering at Congress Praja Dhwani rally in Hospet on Tuesday, he said, “People are fed up with this government. It’s a government which has been mired in 40 per cent commission and PayCM controversies. Officials are committing suicide. Even if BJP forgets, we will always be with their family members. The Bommai government must be held responsible for these deaths.”

“The CM post has been purchased for Rs 2,500 crore, which has been revealed by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal. He has also alleged that Minister (Murugesh)Nirani is corrupt. Another leader Yogishwar has called a central minister gunda, while ‘Santro’ Ravi is running the government and controllling transfers of top police officials,” he said. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the yatra will cover 22 districts. “This is to hear out the problems of people.

All the promises made by our government in 2013 have been fulfilled. I openly invite CM Bommai to have a discussion on this. The BJP has made 600 promises in 2018, and how many have they met? The CM lies in front of the people,” he said. “There is silt not allowing nearly 37 tmcft of water to be stored at Tungabhadra Dam, and this year, 200tmcft of water has been wasted.

What happened to the alternative dam that was proposed by BJP? When we come to power, we will build an alternative reservoir. BJP has spent over Rs 45,000 crore for irrigation. We will earmark Rs 2 lakh crore for irrigation in Karnataka,” he added.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced Rs 2,000 for women as she knows their hardships. “But to divert the attention of people, the government is releasing Sankranti ads even after the festival is over. Whatever Congr­ess has built over the last 70 years, the BJP is selling it. Irr­espective of cases, government is filing a B report. The Congress will reopen all cases,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp