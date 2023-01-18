Home States Karnataka

PM Modi to open Narayanapura canal project tomorrow

Water is supplied through Hunasagi, Shahapur, Mudbal, Jewargi, Indi branch canals and Indi lift canal discharging 10,000 cusecs of water.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurates the Tent City in Varanasi (File photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

YADGIR: The extension, renovation and modernisation project of the Narayanpura Left Bank Canal at Upper Krishna Project (UKP) that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kodekal village of Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir district on Thursday will improve the fortunes of farmers in the irrigated areas. The Narayanapura Dam was constructed across Krishna river downstream of Almatti Dam and commissioned in 1982. The reservoir irrigates around 5.40 lakh hectares of land in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts through left and right bank canals and lift irrigation networks.

The Narayanpura Left Bank Canal is the main artery that supplies water to 4.50 lakh hectares to the command area, spread over perennially drought-prone districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Vijayapura. Water is supplied through Hunasagi, Shahapur, Mudbal, Jewargi, Indi branch canals and Indi lift canal discharging 10,000 cusecs of water.

The new project is part of the central government’s National Water Mission under the National Action Plan for Climate Change to conserve water, minimise wastage and ensure more equitable distribution.
A strategy has been worked out by the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd (KBJNL) to improve efficiency by 25 per cent in Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC), the official said. A pilot project has been taken up by the state government under KBJNL.

The NLBC, which has been in operation for the last 30 years, has developed certain deficiencies in delivering required quantum of water to its command area, because of damaged canal network system and canal slopes, seepage in canal network, absence of proper rotation system and management of flow of water, absence of proper regulating arrangements and farmers growing water-intensive crops. Around 1.5 lakh hectares are not getting the required quantity of water, experts said.

To address these issues, the extension, renovation and modernisation programme has been taken up, officials said. The project, at a cost of Rs 3,752.18 crore, has been cleared by the Technical Advisory committee of the Central Water Commission.

The revised cost estimate of the project is Rs 4,233.98 crore (AIBP works: Rs. 2405.84 crore + Non-AIBP: Rs.1828.14 crore). Of Rs 2,405.84 crore, central assistance is Rs 940.50 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp