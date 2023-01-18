Priyank Kharge says internal survey predicts 130 seats for Congress in Karnataka polls

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As per an internal survey conducted by Congress, the party will win 130 seats in the Assembly elections, claimed KPCC communications chief Priyank Kharge on Tuesday.

The Chittapur MLA said that with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself claiming that his party will win 106 seats, Congress will certainly win and form the government.

Responding to allegations of BJP general secretary Ravikumar and other leaders that the Gruhalakshmi scheme of providing Rs 2,000 to women heads of families as unfeasible, Kharge said that when Congress was in power, it implemented more than 80 per cent of assurances enlisted in the manifesto.

“If we are voted to power, we will certainly implement it. Let BJP tell the public the assurances they had made and what has been implemented over the past three years,” he said.

Mocking BJP for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute land title deeds to the Banjara community, he said saffron party leaders should explain why the projects meant for Kalyana Karnataka Region were withdrawn, and why the work for the Railway Division in Kalaburagi has not yet resumed.

KALABURAGI: As per an internal survey conducted by Congress, the party will win 130 seats in the Assembly elections, claimed KPCC communications chief Priyank Kharge on Tuesday. The Chittapur MLA said that with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself claiming that his party will win 106 seats, Congress will certainly win and form the government. Responding to allegations of BJP general secretary Ravikumar and other leaders that the Gruhalakshmi scheme of providing Rs 2,000 to women heads of families as unfeasible, Kharge said that when Congress was in power, it implemented more than 80 per cent of assurances enlisted in the manifesto. “If we are voted to power, we will certainly implement it. Let BJP tell the public the assurances they had made and what has been implemented over the past three years,” he said. Mocking BJP for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute land title deeds to the Banjara community, he said saffron party leaders should explain why the projects meant for Kalyana Karnataka Region were withdrawn, and why the work for the Railway Division in Kalaburagi has not yet resumed.