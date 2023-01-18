‘Santro’ Ravi faces fresh plaint from wife

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after court extended his judicial custody, a fresh case has been booked against KS Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi at Devaraja police station limits. According to Devaraja police, ‘Santro’ Ravi has been booked under various sections of the IPC based on a complaint by his wife. In her complaint, his wife has stated that while she was going to Devaraja market, Ravi along with one Prakash had hit her scooter on November 22 and stole the cheque book which was kept in the vehicle.

She alleged they had used two cheques signed by her to withdraw money to cheat her. After the state government ordered a CID inquiry into the ‘Santro’ Ravi case, a team of four members arrived in Mysuru and were handed over the pertinent files by the Vijayanagar police. They also submitted an application before the court, seeking his custody. Sources said on Tuesday, the court has remanded him in CID custody.

