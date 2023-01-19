Home States Karnataka

A house for Mr Siddaramaiah in Kolar, but with right vastu

The house should also be spacious for holding meetings with leaders, he said, adding that there is no restrictions in terms of rent.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Congress leaders are scouring for a house in Kolar city for Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, as he will be contesting from Kolar, which will have the positive effects of vastu. Speaking to TNIE, Anil Kumar, Congress MLC, said they have identified a few houses in C Byre Gowda Nagar, Jayangarar and other places, but nothing has been finalised so far.

Another condition is that the house should be close to the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway which will also make it easier for people to reach, space to park the vehicles of leaders who come to meet him, and the leaders are want that the house should be constructed keeping in mind the vastu factor.

The house should also be spacious for holding meetings with leaders, he said, adding that there is no restrictions in terms of rent. The rent of houses they have seen so far is Rs 25,000, he said. In the next three to four days, more houses will be listed, and they will finalise on a house within a week.

After they select the houses, the pictures will be sent to Siddramaiah and a few leaders, he said, adding that Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra will probably perform a puja of the new house in January-end or the first week of February with the family.

