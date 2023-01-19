Home States Karnataka

Even Modi cannot stop Congress from winning Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah

He told the media in Bagalkot that the state government has failed to deliver on its promises, and
desperately needs its national leaders.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Bagalkot on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: It is impossible to prevent the Congress from coming to power in Karnataka, even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state on multiple occasions, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday.

“The Congress will win 130 to 150 seats in the 2023 elections,” he said, before joining the Praja Dhwani Yatra. Reacting to the BJP’s allegations that he was a “nomad”, Siddaramaiah said, “I am called a nomad if I contest from two constituencies, but Narendra Modi who contested from two constituencies is a popular leader for the BJP. Am I not a popular leader? The people’s support is important when you contest elections and not how many constituencies you contest from.’’

The state government is attempting to cover up the Santro Ravi case in the backdrop of the involvement of several ministers, MLAs and home minister, he charged. Commenting on the ongoing tussle between Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, he said Yatnal speaks sense at times, and the Central BJP leadership rallies behind him. “BJP leaders are not acting against Yatnal as they fear he may expose them,’’ he said.

STATE BJP HAS FAILED: DKS
Attacking the Bommai government, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said the BJP has to face the 2023 elections under the leadership of PM Modi and national leaders because the Bommai government has miserably failed in all fields.

Commenting on the allotment of party tickets to aspirants, he said the party’s election committee will meet on February 2 and a decision on the final list of candidates will be taken. The party high command will take a call on the number of constituencies a candidate can contest from, he said, adding that Siddaramaiah has already filed an application to contest from one constituency.

