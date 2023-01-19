‘Ill-treatment’ irks Congress ex-minister Nafees Fazal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister Nafees Fazal expressed displeasure over the way Congress workers and police officials treated her during the party event in Bengaluru on Monday, and decided to bring this to the notice of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The former minister said that when she walked up to the dais to sit along with other former ministers from the party during the event attended by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, women police officials manhandled her and pulled her down from there.

“I was shocked when someone walked up to me and said I am not in the Congress party and joined the BJP. They asked me to leave. This is totally false. I am in Congress,” the former minister said, adding that recently she was invited to the party meeting attended by senior Congress leaders.

Fazal questioned the party leaders about her being left out when all former women ministers from the party were on the dais. “Why am I being targeted and left out? Because I am a Muslim woman?” she questioned. The former minister wrote to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, requesting him to inquire at whose behest she was manhandled and dragged down from the dais.

“I was ready to leave and requested them not to hurt me as I am a senior citizen and a high blood pressure patient with a heart problem. This is not the way to behave with citizens, especially a former minister,” she stated in a letter to the police commissioner.

