Indo-France naval exercise underway

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The 21st edition of Varuna, a bilateral naval exercise between India and France, commenced off the Karwar and Goa coast on January 16 and will continue till Friday.

The bilateral exercise was initiated as part of Indo-France defence co-operation in 1993. It was named ‘Varuna’ in 2001 and has now become a hallmark of India-France strategic bilateral relationship. This exercise, according to officials, is witnessing participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG-29K fighter aircraft from India.

The French Navy is represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.

“The exercise will see advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations. Units of both navies will endeavour to hone their war-fighting skills in maritime theatre, enhance their inter-operability to undertake multi-discipline operations in the maritime domain and demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the region,” officials said.

KARWAR: The 21st edition of Varuna, a bilateral naval exercise between India and France, commenced off the Karwar and Goa coast on January 16 and will continue till Friday. The bilateral exercise was initiated as part of Indo-France defence co-operation in 1993. It was named ‘Varuna’ in 2001 and has now become a hallmark of India-France strategic bilateral relationship. This exercise, according to officials, is witnessing participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG-29K fighter aircraft from India. The French Navy is represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique. “The exercise will see advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations. Units of both navies will endeavour to hone their war-fighting skills in maritime theatre, enhance their inter-operability to undertake multi-discipline operations in the maritime domain and demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the region,” officials said.