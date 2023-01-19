PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on February 27. MP BY Raghavendra announced that flight operations between Shivamogga and Bengaluru will commence soon.

The father-son duo inspected the airport work at Sogane on Wednesday. Yediyurappa said that he had requested Modi to inaugurate the airport during their meeting in Delhi, to which he agreed. The airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 449 crore, he said, adding, “This is the first in the country to have been built with a minimal cost. I am also thankful to farmers who donated land,” he said.

Unlike other airports, Raghavendra said, “Appointment of staff and their training is going on. A DGCA team will come to the airport soon, and if all goes well, the airport will get clearance 48 hours after their visit,” he said. Officials are in touch with flight operators to commence operations immediately after opening, he said.

“Star Air has come forward to operate. The first flight operations will be between Shivamogga and Bengaluru. We want the PM’s aircraft to land here first. The PM will also launch development works worth Rs 7,500 crore in the district,” he said.

K’BURAGI SET TO WELCOME PM, VVIPS ARRIVE

Kalaburagi: With arrangements in place for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kodekal of Yadgir district and Malkhed of Kalaburagi di­strict on Thursday, the VVIPs have already started arriving in from Wednesday, to receive the PM.

Modi will arrive at Kalaburagi Airport, and leave for Kodekal in a chopper on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot are in Kalaburagi. CM will reach Kalaburagi airport at 9.40am on Thursday.

At Kodekal, the dignita­ri­es will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects including inauguration of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension, Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC ERM).

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on February 27. MP BY Raghavendra announced that flight operations between Shivamogga and Bengaluru will commence soon. The father-son duo inspected the airport work at Sogane on Wednesday. Yediyurappa said that he had requested Modi to inaugurate the airport during their meeting in Delhi, to which he agreed. The airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 449 crore, he said, adding, “This is the first in the country to have been built with a minimal cost. I am also thankful to farmers who donated land,” he said. Unlike other airports, Raghavendra said, “Appointment of staff and their training is going on. A DGCA team will come to the airport soon, and if all goes well, the airport will get clearance 48 hours after their visit,” he said. Officials are in touch with flight operators to commence operations immediately after opening, he said. “Star Air has come forward to operate. The first flight operations will be between Shivamogga and Bengaluru. We want the PM’s aircraft to land here first. The PM will also launch development works worth Rs 7,500 crore in the district,” he said. K’BURAGI SET TO WELCOME PM, VVIPS ARRIVE Kalaburagi: With arrangements in place for PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kodekal of Yadgir district and Malkhed of Kalaburagi di­strict on Thursday, the VVIPs have already started arriving in from Wednesday, to receive the PM. Modi will arrive at Kalaburagi Airport, and leave for Kodekal in a chopper on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot are in Kalaburagi. CM will reach Kalaburagi airport at 9.40am on Thursday. At Kodekal, the dignita­ri­es will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects including inauguration of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension, Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC ERM).