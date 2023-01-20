Home States Karnataka

Contraceptive ban for teens may lead to unwanted pregnancies: Experts

Published: 20th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent circular issued by the Karnataka Drug Control Department (KDCD) banning the sale of condoms and contraceptives to children below 18 years of age has not gone down well with some experts and pharmacists. They say that the circular, issued a week ago, will only lead to a rise in unwanted pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

Some also said that the ban can’t be effectively implemented as condoms and contraceptives are available in all stores and not just pharmacies. They are also over-the-counter sale items which do not need any prescription. Bhagoji T Khanpure, in-charge, KDCD, told The New Indian Express, “Condoms and contraceptives are not for teens and school kids and hence we issued the notice to ensure that they are not made available to them.” He however added that from population control and spread of STIs point of view, the KDCD supports use of condoms among adults.

Khanpure explained that the ban was not limited to condoms and contraceptives but also to cigarettes especially after they were found in the bags of class 10 students during a surprise check conducted in a Bengaluru school recently.

P Bhagavan, retired deputy director, Pharmacy, Govt of Karnataka, said: “It is not ideal to rely completely on pharmacists to ensure condoms and contraceptives are not sold to teenagers. The right age of indulging in sexual activities is a social concept and children need to be counselled at homes and schools on sex education and effects of unwanted pregnancies or STIs.” Some doctors and psychologists said the ban will not ensure that the teens are not indulging in any sexual activity. The teens are curious and experimental during the time of puberty and decisions like banning the contraceptives completely can play reverse psychology on them.

Some pharmacists also highlighted that it is difficult for them to distinguish between the customers who come dressed in civil clothes. Bhagavan does not completely agree with the logic behind the ban. He said apart from not preventing children from indulging in sexual activities, teens can find illegal ways of buying contraceptives. 

