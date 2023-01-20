Important to reach out to fellow humans: Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, on Thursday said it is important to develop the quality to reach out to fellow human beings in need, irrespective of their skin colour, culture or ideology.

Participating in the Centre for Indian Trade Unions’ (CITU) 17th All India Conference at Palace Grounds, Alaida urged people of the working classes to muster their strength and change their reality. “What’s the world order of the working class?” she asked delegates, stating, “Unity... to achieve unity.” “We need something important, which is respect for each other. We can have different ideologies, or we can achieve an objective in a different manner. But we must learn to respect our differences, and to learn from these differences to change our existence,” she suggested.

Stating that a small island country like Cuba, located next to a superpower (USA), is able to handle itself because of the unity of its people, she said, “It is important to have a human quality to reach out to other humans... All human beings are equal. Skin, cultural differences or ideologies do not matter, and the only thing that matters is being useful to other humans. This is what makes us grow as human beings,” she remarked.

Aleida also stressed on learning from human errors and finding solutions for them. Commenting on the present economic status of Cuba, she said, “Today, Cuba suffers from economic problems due to two years of the pandemic. The government has exhausted all its resources for the people. The US has tightened the blockade against Cuba, which has created an extraordinary problem among the people. This year, many Cubans left the country,” she stated.

“We have to work for this. We have to produce more food for our population and that is why we need a lot of solidarity from people across the world so that Cuba can keep resisting,” she said.

