Inquiry on over Nitin Gadkari threat call: Araga Jnanendra

Published: 20th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said an internal inquiry is under way in connection with the alleged threat call made from Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a valedictory function of the Karnataka State Police Annual Sports Meet here on Thursday, Jnanendra said the prison and police departments are conducting a probe into the matter.

“Within three months, jammers that can block 5G signals will be installed at all prisons across the state. Instructions have been given to keep a tab on incoming and outgoing calls from prisons and also to conduct checks in barracks and prison premises periodically to tackle smuggling of contraband, especially mobile phones,” the minister said.

He added that criminal cases will be taken up against inmates who are found in possession of contraband articles and also against the suppliers.

