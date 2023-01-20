Karnataka: Three sisters die by suicide 21 days after grandmother's death

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Three young sisters were found hanging in their house in Barakanahalli Lambani tanda in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Thursday. Ranjitha (24), Bindu (21) and Chandana (18) may have died by suicide on January 11, and the tragedy came to light only on Thursday, after a stench started emanating from the house.

They had lost their parents a decade ago, and grew up under the care of their grandmother, who died around 21 days ago.

“Since they were attached to their grandmother, her death may have pushed them into depression. There was a marriage proposal for the two older sisters,” police said. The three sisters were employed at a garment factory at KB Cross, and the eldest had quit her job recently.

Huliyaru police registered a case. Tiptur ASP Siddhartha Goyal and Chikkanayakahalli inspector Nirmala visited the spot.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

TUMAKURU: Three young sisters were found hanging in their house in Barakanahalli Lambani tanda in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Thursday. Ranjitha (24), Bindu (21) and Chandana (18) may have died by suicide on January 11, and the tragedy came to light only on Thursday, after a stench started emanating from the house. They had lost their parents a decade ago, and grew up under the care of their grandmother, who died around 21 days ago. “Since they were attached to their grandmother, her death may have pushed them into depression. There was a marriage proposal for the two older sisters,” police said. The three sisters were employed at a garment factory at KB Cross, and the eldest had quit her job recently. Huliyaru police registered a case. Tiptur ASP Siddhartha Goyal and Chikkanayakahalli inspector Nirmala visited the spot.(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)