Home States Karnataka

KAS officer threatening me, says AAP leader

AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari accused a BJP MLA representing a constituency in Bengaluru of distributing pressure cookers to woo voters.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

AAP supporters (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson K Mathai here on Thursday alleged that a KAS officer, who has been campaigning for MLA NA Harris, has threatened him (Mathai) not to contest from Shantinagar Assembly constituency. Mathai also released an audio clip purportedly of the officer threatening him.

“The officer called me on my mobile phone at 9am on January 13 and we spoke for 15 minutes. He mentioned MLA NA Harris’ name several times. He put pressure on me not to contest from Shantinagar which is represented by Harris. He also threatened me with dire consequences. It is unfortunate that the MLAs are using officials to make such calls fearing defeat in the ensuing elections,” Mathai alleged.

AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari accused a BJP MLA representing a constituency in Bengaluru of distributing pressure cookers to woo voters. “The MLA is ignoring his constituency. He is distributing cookers to woo voters. No action has been initiated against him by the authorities concerned.” Dasari displayed a cooker, plate and tumblers allegedly distributed by the MLA with his picture on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Part
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp