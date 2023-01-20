KAS officer threatening me, says AAP leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson K Mathai here on Thursday alleged that a KAS officer, who has been campaigning for MLA NA Harris, has threatened him (Mathai) not to contest from Shantinagar Assembly constituency. Mathai also released an audio clip purportedly of the officer threatening him.

“The officer called me on my mobile phone at 9am on January 13 and we spoke for 15 minutes. He mentioned MLA NA Harris’ name several times. He put pressure on me not to contest from Shantinagar which is represented by Harris. He also threatened me with dire consequences. It is unfortunate that the MLAs are using officials to make such calls fearing defeat in the ensuing elections,” Mathai alleged.

AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari accused a BJP MLA representing a constituency in Bengaluru of distributing pressure cookers to woo voters. “The MLA is ignoring his constituency. He is distributing cookers to woo voters. No action has been initiated against him by the authorities concerned.” Dasari displayed a cooker, plate and tumblers allegedly distributed by the MLA with his picture on them.

