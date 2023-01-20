Home States Karnataka

KSRTC looks at new routes, destinations

Along with these developments, we can see that there are new settlements that have also come up.

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With new tourist destinations, business, IT and medical hubs, and pilgrim centres coming up in the past decade across South India and parts of North India, the Karnataka State Road Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is exploring options to operate buses to these places.

The corporation has already completed meetings with transport officials from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and will decide on the new routes soon. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC, said, “Over the years, the needs of travellers have changed. New tourist destinations have developed. In some states, multi-speciality hospitals have come up, IT companies have mushroomed and many places have turned into a business hub. Along with these developments, we can see that there are new settlements that have also come up. The population has increased and there are different needs and we need new schedules.”

Mentioning that these needs are not addressed in the old inter-state route agreements, Kumar said, “More than 12 years have passed since we have not renewed our route-agreements with different states. We have already had talks with Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu transport corporation officials and they have responded positively. They also need some routes and we also need some.”

Among the South Indian states, more routes are coming up to Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Kumar said and added, “We are also trying to run our services to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Puri Jagannath in Odisha as we have more demand.” He said the inter-state route proposal has been shared with the government and once it gives the nod and notifies the new routes, KSRTC can start operations.

