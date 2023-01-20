Next 10 years will be ‘Decade of Irrigation’: Bommai

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the next 10 years will be declared as the ‘Decade of Irrigation’ to implement and complete irrigation projects in Karnataka. Bommai was speaking at a programme at Kodekal village in Yadgir district in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development works worth Rs 10,863 crore. The CM said that the government has set a target of irrigating 40.66 lakh hectares of which nearly 30 lakh hectares have been irrigated so far. “Necessary steps will be taken to irrigate the remaining land in the next 10 years,” he added.

Bommai said that water will be supplied to all the farmers in tail-end areas of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension. He said renovation and modernisation of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal will be done using SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System) technology. “With the same technology, water will be supplied to all the tail-end farmers to irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares.

This will also help minimise wastage of water. This will be the biggest project in Asia,” he elaborated. Meanwhile, Bommai, who spoke at a programme organised to distribute Hakku Patras to beneficiaries at Malkhed, hit out at the Opposition. “What have those leaders who claim themselves to be the flag-bearers of social justice done to the oppressed classes? The BJP government has not only given social justice but also given social security to them,” he claimed.

Karnataka Revenue Department has made a revolution by providing property records at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, he said, adding that it was possible owing to the digital revolution brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling Modi an inspiration for all pro-people programmes launched by the State Government, Bommai called the former a “social reformer”.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, PM Narednra Modi, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Union MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, Kalaburagi District in-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav were present.

